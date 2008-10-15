Ad
euobserver
The financial crisis - is this the true hour of Europe? (Photo: EUobserver)

The hour of Europe?

Opinion
by Patrick Holden,

Most interested observers recognise that the word "crisis" is over-used when it comes to the European Union. The perceived failure of the EU to "punch its weight" in global geopolitics is often remarked upon, but it is doubtful that this greatly undercuts its public legitimacy.

The famous, and ill-fated, declaration of former Luxembourg foreign minister Jacques Poos that Yugoslavia's implosion in the 1990s was "the hour of Europe" may have been morally true, but not politically. Neither...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
The financial crisis - is this the true hour of Europe? (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections