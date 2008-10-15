Most interested observers recognise that the word "crisis" is over-used when it comes to the European Union. The perceived failure of the EU to "punch its weight" in global geopolitics is often remarked upon, but it is doubtful that this greatly undercuts its public legitimacy.

The famous, and ill-fated, declaration of former Luxembourg foreign minister Jacques Poos that Yugoslavia's implosion in the 1990s was "the hour of Europe" may have been morally true, but not politically. Neither...