Ad
euobserver
Party politics in the EU means abusers such as Hungarian leader Viktor Orban end up being shielded from action (Photo: R-ed.hu)

'Suspending' parties not enough to save EU rule of law

Opinion
by Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts, Strasbourg,

From Bucharest to Valetta, to Budapest and Warsaw, the very threads of the values that bind the fabric of our European Union together are being torn apart.

In Poland, judges were forced to occupy courthouses to fight against the government's attempts to control the judiciary.

In Malta, the most prominent journalist in the country Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated for her work.

In Hungary, prime minister Viktor Orban's assault on democracy has seen a prominent univer...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts are presidents of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament.

Related articles

EU foot-dragging puts rule of law at risk in Hungary, Poland
EU countries push for new rule of law surveillance
My plan for defending rule of law in EU
EU commission plans bolstering rule of law toolbox
Party politics in the EU means abusers such as Hungarian leader Viktor Orban end up being shielded from action (Photo: R-ed.hu)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts are presidents of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections