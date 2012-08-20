EU fisheries reform losing momentum

The final stage of the 2012 reform of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) is nearing completion. After a promising start with the publication of an enlightened Green Paper in 2009, commitment to fundamental reform has lost momentum and the final outcome is likely to be disappointing.

Subject to decennial review, the CFP has proved resistant to change. Previous attempts (1992, 2002) were characterised by lack of ambition, compromise over contentious issues and weak outcomes that compounde...