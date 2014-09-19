Ad
Catalonia intends to have a consultative referendum on independence in November (Photo: Nonegraphies)

Scotland's referendum - nothing and everything changes

Opinion
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In the end nothing changed and everything changed. Scottish people voted with a decisive majority against independence on Thursday (18 September) but the conversation in the UK has only just begun.

David Cameron, seemingly invigorated by almost becoming the PM who oversaw the break up of the UK, has promised devolution for everyone. In Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

In a speech after the outcome he said Scottish people "have kept our country of four nations togeth...

Opinion

