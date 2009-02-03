The Bosnia interregnum and its consequences

The position of the most powerful person in Bosnia and Herzegovina will change its occupier for the sixth time in the history of this top international office.
The current High Representative of the international community, who is also the EU's Special Representative, will step down from the post as soon as his successor will be named. Miroslav Lajcak, an experienced Slovak diplomat, who has since July 2007 actively participated in the political developments of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ...
