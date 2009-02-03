Ad
euobserver
Miroslav Lajcak was appointed Slovak foreign minister at the end of January (Photo: Slovak representation to the EU)

The Bosnia interregnum and its consequences

Opinion
by Jan Mus,

The position of the most powerful person in Bosnia and Herzegovina will change its occupier for the sixth time in the history of this top international office.

The current High Representative of the international community, who is also the EU's Special Representative, will step down from the post as soon as his successor will be named. Miroslav Lajcak, an experienced Slovak diplomat, who has since July 2007 actively participated in the political developments of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Miroslav Lajcak was appointed Slovak foreign minister at the end of January (Photo: Slovak representation to the EU)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections