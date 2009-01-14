Domestic politics threaten Czech EU presidency

On the 1st of January 2009, the Czech Republic succeeded France as presidency of the European Union. Even before the Czech presidency took off, it was close to being famous. Unfortunately, its fame was not the result of hope and confidence, but of doubt and distrust.

Domestic developments as well as the eurosceptic attitude of some Czech politicians made Europe question Prague's leadership qualities. While the Czech president and several members of the ODS, the senior governing party, ...