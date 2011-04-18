Europe must get serious about cyber security

The recent cyber attacks targeting the EU have revealed how brazen cyber terrorists have become. No individual, organisation or even government body is immune from attack.
EU institutions have been recent targets: On the eve of a European Council summit in Brussels addressing Libya and the economy, among other important issues, the European Commission and External Action Service were attacked. In France, cyber criminals broke into computers at the French finance ministry targeting sensi...
