Ad
euobserver
"As society grows more dependent on the Internet, it also becomes more vulnerable to threats posed by cyber attacks" (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe must get serious about cyber security

Opinion
by Karin Riis-Jorgensen,

The recent cyber attacks targeting the EU have revealed how brazen cyber terrorists have become. No individual, organisation or even government body is immune from attack.

EU institutions have been recent targets: On the eve of a European Council summit in Brussels addressing Libya and the economy, among other important issues, the European Commission and External Action Service were attacked. In France, cyber criminals broke into computers at the French finance ministry targeting sensi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"As society grows more dependent on the Internet, it also becomes more vulnerable to threats posed by cyber attacks" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections