Did Europe just turn Left?





The results are in and France has gotten itself into a bit of a mess. But seeing that the alternative would have been getting itself deeper into the far right, I guess we can call that a win. But not call it a day — because now comes the hard part. Like most centrist liberals, Emmanuel Macron is no fan of lefty ideas. The left, for its part, is not great at keeping its parts together. So this is definitely a talk-amongst-yourselves moment for all parties involved.

Labour is back in power in the United Kingdom, which means … what exactly? Maybe about as much as Viktor Orbán jetsetting off to Moscow and Beijing to play the Great Negotiator. That his country has the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU — pure coincidence, of course.

Returning to the podcast to get into these issues are EUobserver's Piet Ruig and Pascal LeTendre-Hanns.

Then we turn to the strange but true love affair between the people who brought you anti-semitism and the people who claim their whole raison d'État is to protect against it. David Issacharoff of the Israeli daily Haaretz offers his take on what’s going on there.

