Tusk is a big problem, says Poland party chief

By Eric Maurice

Former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk may not get the support of the current government in Warsaw for a second term as president of the European Council, the head of the ruling party has said.

"Tusk is a big problem," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.