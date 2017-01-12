Thursday

12th Jan 2017

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le Pen meeting

  • AfD co-chair Frauke Petry (l) is facing criticism from party colleagues after she rushed into a meeting with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

By

A planned meeting of European far-right parties has created cracks within Germany's anti-system party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Leading AfD figures have openly criticised co-chief Frauke Petry, who said she would appear alongside French far-right leader Marine Le Pen at a gathering later this month.

The meeting is paid for by the European Parliament's Europe of Nations and Freedoms (ENF) group and will take place in the German city of Koblenz on 21 January.

It is planned as a "European counter-summit", Le Pen's spokesman Ludovic de Danne told Le Figaro, to help far-right parties spread anti-EU messages before elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

"It was important to launch the political season in Germany, in the country of Angela Merkel that we consider largely responsible for the problems of the EU. We want to show that these two women of courage share the same analyses," de Danne added.

"At the rate at which things are progressing today, it is not entirely illusory to think that such a display of Marine Le Pen with Frauke Petry can illustrate a new vision of the Franco-German couple."

The German co-chair, who is fluent in French, recently met Le Pen for the first time in Brussels.

But Georg Pazderski, chairman of AfD's Berlin branch, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily: "I find that the National Front does not suit us at all. The FN is a socialist party. Personally I have reservations."

AfD is anti-euro, but with free-market views.

AfD co-founder and leader of the Brandenburg division, Alexander Gauland, said Petry publicly announced her intention to join in on the meeting before giving party top ranks a chance to comment.

Petry confirmed her participation through Twitter on Monday evening, just hours after she asked party board members by email whether they had objections to the meeting.

Gauland called it a "rather strange approach" and said she should have waited at least a day "out of courtesy".

Koblenz will also host Geert Wilders from the Dutch Party for Freedom, as well as EFN MEPs such as Matteo Salvini from Italy's Northern League, and former Ukip member Janice Atkinson.

Laurentiu Rebega, an independent Romanian MEP and ENF candidate for the post of president of the European Parliament, will also attend.

Rebega also raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he argued that the EFN group does not want to "finish with the EU", in a presidential debate organised by Politico.

He also said the group had "agreed to disagree" on whether Romanians should be allowed to join the Schengen area.

Le Pen has argued against such an extension, while Rebega is in favour.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Austria's far-right seals pact with Russia

Analysis

Turkey holds key at last-ditch Cyprus talks

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders meet from Monday to Wednesday, before an multilateral conference on Thursday that could endorse a reunification settlement. Talks could still fail on Turkey's role.

Opinion

Populism is not a coherent transatlantic trend

Analysts have been keen to bundle together the election of Donald Trump in the US and the rise of right-wing populists in Europe. Pew research suggests this is premature.

News in Brief

  1. US announces criminal charges against VW bosses
  2. Conservative EP candidate would punish Poland
  3. Tax haven accusations very unfair, says Maltese minister
  4. Germany registers huge drop in asylum applications
  5. Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say
  6. Greek judges hear Turkish extradition appeal
  7. Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
  8. France's Fillon to propose migration quotas

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  3. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  5. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  6. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  8. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  9. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  10. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders

Latest News

  1. Trump's pick for foreign policy chief takes hard line on Russia
  2. Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le Pen meeting
  3. Austria wants to discriminate against EU workers
  4. Cyprus leader hails 'milestone' in reunification talks
  5. EP to give Oettinger the green light
  6. 'Pragmatic' Malta to take on euroscepticism
  7. EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking
  8. EU proposes tougher privacy rules for online messaging