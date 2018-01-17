Wednesday

17th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype

  • Puigdemont faces up to 20 years in prison if he goes back to Spain (Photo: president.cat)

By

The two biggest parties in Catalonia have vowed to put Carles Puigdemont back in office despite Madrid's threat to maintain direct rule if they go ahead.

The Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) and ERC parties told El Nacional, a Spanish newspaper, on Tuesday (16 January), that Puigdemont was preparing to be invested as president of the region on 31 January and to carry out his future duties via videolink on online platforms such as Skype from his self-imposed exile in Brussels.

  • Most Catalans did not vote in last October's referendum (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

They said he would do it "due to legal imperative".

"I promise to act with complete fidelity to the will of the people of Catalonia," Puigdemont, whose JxCat party came second in regional elections in December, added.

The statement of intent came after the Catalan parliament's own lawyers said on Tuesday that a videolink investiture would have no legal basis.

The issue is due to come to the foreground on Wednesday when the devolved Catalan parliament meets for the first time since Madrid suspended it after the region's independence referendum last October.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy warned on Monday that if they went ahead on Puigdemont then he would maintain direct rule over Catalonia under Article 155 of the Spanish constitution.

"To be sworn in, you have to do so physically. Realism and common sense should prevail," he said in a speech at the HQ of his Popular Party in Madrid.

"It [direct rule] will remain in force until the new president takes possession [of the role]," he added.

Spanish authorities have also set up controls on Catalan roads and airports to arrest Puigdemont if he tried to return, Spanish media reported.

But the European Commission backed Madrid's tough line on Tuesday.

"Separation of powers [in Spain] is clear and well defined, where all citizens, from Catalonia or other parts of Spain, are protected by the law and if they violate the law, they have to face consequences", Frans Timmermans, the commission vice president, told press in Strasbourg.

Puigdemont and four other separatist politicians fled to the Belgian and EU capital last year after Spanish prosecutors called for him to face a 20-year jail sentence for his role in the independence referendum, which was deemed illegal by the Spanish constitutional court.

The pro-independence side won by a whopping 92 percent, but the low turnout (43%) added to questions on the vote's legitimacy.

The events have seen Ciudadanos, a liberal Spanish party which originated in Catalonia and which opposes independence, climb in support.

Ciudadanos came top in the Catalan election in December.

Rajoy slipping

A poll by Metroscopia for the El Pais newspaper last week said it has also become the most popular party in Spain ahead of elections in 2020, with 27 percent support compared to Rajoy's centre-right Popular Party on 23 percent and the centre-left PSOE party on 22 percent.

"As a party we made mistakes, we recognise them and we will have to learn from them," Rajoy also said on Monday.

"The government's response to this situation has been good for Spain even if it wasn't good for the People's Party," he added, referring to his handling of the Catalan crisis.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia
  2. Spain joins call for EU action on propaganda
  3. Ciudadanos leader: 'Reform Spain, not just Catalonia'
  4. Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis

New Polish PM visits Hungary in snub to Brussels

In his first official bilateral visit since taking office, Poland's new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki travels to Budapest, which vowed to defend Warsaw from any EU sanctions over its judicial reforms.

Magazine

Macron: Hegelian hero of EU history?

The election of the 39-year old newcomer injected new hope and dynamism. But the French president still has to find solid allies in the EU and deliver his ambitious agenda at home.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  2. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  3. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  4. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  5. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  6. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  7. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  8. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  9. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  10. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  11. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  12. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary