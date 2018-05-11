Friday

11th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

  • The two most powerful figures in the EU - Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron - are pitted against a nationalist vision of the future (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

By

French and German leaders have defended a vision of Europe that was denounced as a "nightmare" by Hungary's Viktor Orban the same day.

The two models - of deeper EU integration and liberal values, versus an EU of independent and illiberal nations - will define voters' choices in the European Parliament elections next year.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Orban spoke of "German iron chancellors ... Slavic soldier peoples ... [and] massive crowds of Muslim people" (Photo: European Parliament)

The EU should forge ahead on monetary union and create a single foreign and defence policy, French president Emmanuel Macron said in Aachen, Germany, on Thursday (10 May) while receiving the Charlemagne Prize, a yearly award for pro-EU personalities.

He repeated previous calls for "an ambitious European budget and a eurozone with its own budget allowing for …convergence between member states".

"We have to fight for a new and stronger Europe ... now is the time," he said, amid German reluctance to put its wealth behind the project.

"In Germany, there cannot be a perpetual fetish for budget and trade surpluses, because they are achieved at the expense of others," he said.

EU values of democracy and rule of law had helped create the past 70 years of "miraculous" peace on the continent, Macron added.

EU states should also have a joint "European sovereignty" on the world stage, he said.

"We need to ... construct our own sovereignty that will be the guarantor of stability", in the Middle East and further afield Macron said, amid an EU-US split on how to handle Iran.

"Europe has to take its fate into its own hands ... It's about European sovereignty, about refusing to let others decide for us," he said.

German chancellor Angela Merkel broadly endorsed the French EU vision.

Germany wanted to move more slowly than France on monetary union, she acknowledged, but it also aimed to build a stronger eurozone and a single foreign policy, she said in Aachen.

"We come from different political pasts but we find common ground, and that is the magic of Europe," Merkel said.

"We will make progress on the banking union, we will make progress on the capital markets union, we will strengthen the eurozone," she said.

"It is no longer such that the United States simply protects us, but Europe must take its destiny in its own hands," Merkel said on EU foreign policy.

The EU also needed a new asylum system that was "fair" and based on "solidarity", the chancellor, who was among the few leaders who had welcomed refugees to Europe, added.

The EU had to defend "European democracy, the European system of values ... the dignity of each individual, in short everything that constitutes European identity," she said.

It also had to guard against "narrow-minded, backward-looking nationalisms and authoritarian temptations", Merkel added, in an allusion to the rise of illiberal administrations in Hungary and Poland and to the popularity of far-right parties more widely in Europe.

She spoke of Macron's "contagious enthusiasm" for the EU.

The Charlemagne prize board also spoke of his "passion for and commitment to Europe ... and his decisive stance against all forms of nationalism and isolationism".

Fly in the ointment

But the Franco-German EU vision was denounced as a "nightmare" by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Budapest the same day.

"The [European] Union must function as an alliance of free nations and give up on its delusional nightmares of a United States of Europe," he said in his inaugural speech in parliament on Thursday after winning elections in April.

"The EU must return to the grounds of reality. As a first step, it must change its thinking about migration," he said.

"We will oppose the mandatory migrant settlement quotas ... and will fight for the protection of borders," he added, referring to Hungary's legal battle against an EU project for greater solidarity on sharing asylum seekers.

Orban won the election amid attacks on free press and civil society after having created what he previously called an "illiberal democracy" and what he now called a "Christian" one.

"We have replaced a shipwrecked liberal democracy with a 21st-century Christian democracy, which guarantees people's freedom, security," he said.

"It supports the traditional family model of one man and one woman, keeps anti-Semitism at bay, and gives a chance for growth," he added.

His vision of Europe stood in diametric opposition to Merkel's shared "European identity", as the EU heads toward its next elections in 2019.

"Hungary must prioritize geopolitical considerations ... Hungary is and will remain a dedicated member of the Western alliance system, but that does not change geographical constraints," Orban said.

"To our west is the land of German iron chancellors, to our east is the world of Slavic soldier peoples, and to our south are massive crowds of Muslim people. Berlin, Moscow, Istanbul - Hungary exists in this space. We need to make calculations based on this," he said.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Macron and Merkel pledge euro reform
  2. What to do with Orban? EU centre-right ponders
  3. Hungary's Orban in sweeping victory, boosting EU populists
Macron and Merkel pledge euro reform

France and Germany have pledged to forge a joint position on euro reform by June, despite German reluctance on deeper monetary union.

What to do with Orban? EU centre-right ponders

While the majority of the centre-right group in the European Parliament want Orban's Fidesz party to stay, some MEPs argue the xenophobic tone of Fidesz's election campaign is a red line.

Analysis

Commission wants bigger post-Brexit budget

The Commission wants the next EU budget to prove the bloc has survived Brexit unscathed. However, some net payers disagree. The EU executive plans to put out an overall budget figure of 1.13 to 1.18 percent of EU GNI.

Analysis

New EU party finance rules short circuit accountability

The EU's latest funding rules for European political parties and their think tanks fails to address the underlying problems of abuse. Instead of tackling the loans and donations culture, it has simply made access to EU funds a lot easier.

MEPs set limits to Macron's ambitions

The French president tried to woo the European Parliament but found that his quest for leadership will have to abide by the rules set by the European political groups.

Opinion

Linking EU funds to 'rule of law' is innovative - but vague

Defining what constitutes 'rule of law' violations may be more difficult than the EU Commission proposes, as it tries to link cohesion funds in east Europe to judicial independence. A key question will be who is to 'judge' those judges?

Opinion

Europe's budget stasis

The EU's budgetary muddling through might not be enough when the next crisis hits.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan parliament to debate new president on Saturday
  2. Israel has right to defend itself, reaffirms EU
  3. Eurosceptic Italian parties closer to forming government
  4. ESM chief: 'certain there will be another financial crisis'
  5. Puigdemont proposes MP as Catalan president
  6. Scottish parliament likely to reject EU withdrawal bill
  7. Montenegro journalist injured in doorstep shooting
  8. Puigdemont's Catalan leadership bid rejected again

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  3. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  5. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  8. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  9. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  10. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  11. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment

Latest News

  1. Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions
  2. Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa
  3. 'Friendship group' visit derails MEPs' Bahrain rights probe
  4. Trump chaos breeds better EU-China relations
  5. EU-funded body 'hunted Russian exiles in Guatemala'
  6. EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view
  7. Lords force UK parliament to vote on 'Norway model'
  8. EU budget must not fortify Europe at expense of peace

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  2. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  3. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  5. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  6. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  7. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  8. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  9. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  12. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice