Sunday

30th Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Key states push Timmermans for commission president

  • Commission president Juncker, Italy's premier Conte, EU council president Tusk and German chancellor Merkel at the G20 summit: proposal in the making (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Commission vice-president and Dutch socialist lead candidate Frans Timmermans emerged over the weekend as the main contender for the EU commission presidency, as EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels on Sunday evening (30 June) to choose the bloc's new leadership.

However, Timmermans is facing considerable opposition from EU leaders belonging to the largest European political alliance, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) plus some central European countries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Dutch commissioner and vice president of EU Commissioner, Frans Timmermans - will he get his dream job on Sunday night? (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Council chief Donald Tusk informed the European parliament's group leaders on Sunday that he would "test" Timmermans' name with the 28 EU leaders.

At the marathon meeting, which many were predicting would go late into the night, leaders will try to agree on key top jobs, including the next presidents of the EU commission and EU council and the EU's foreign affairs chief.

Tusk told key lawmakers that four countries, namely Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands proposed handing the commission presidency to Timmermans, and give Tusk's own current EU council job to a liberal, while the parliament presidency would be handed to Manfred Weber, who ran as the EPP's lead candidate for the commission.

The proposal was negotiated over the weekend in Osaka, Japan where key EU leaders participated in the G20 summit, and inspired by Merkel - whose Social Democratic coalition partners are tanking in the polls in Germany.

The EPP emerged bruised but still the largest party after the European elections last May, while the Socialists & Democrats came in second.

Coalition talks are ongoing in the parliament between the two, along with the liberals and the greens, but they have been unable to come up with a candidate for the commission job.

Tusk argued to the parliamentary group leaders that the leaders of Germany, France and Spain come from the three largest European political party families, which puts considerable "weight behind it", according to a source.

However, Timmermans is fiercely opposed the Visegrad Four, an alliance of central European countries, and particularly Poland and Hungary - which clashed with Timmermans repeatedly after he criticised them heavily for their breaches on rule of law, and backsliding on democratic freedoms in the last two years.

Support for Timmermans is also "not a done deal" within the EPP, which ultimately won the election and adamantly claims its right to the EU commission top position under the 'Spitzenkandidat' process over the past month.

Arriving at the summit, Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said that there was "a lot of opposition to the proposal that was made in Osaka from the EPP's point of view".

"The vast majority of prime ministers don't believe we should give up the commission presidency without a fight," he told reporters.

A source said EPP president Joseph Daul gave his blessing to the proposal, and Weber himself was also involved in the talks. However, the EPP group in the parliament, which is headed by Weber, is not fully behind the Merkel-inspired plan.

The parliament will need to vote on the commission president nominated by the EU leaders.

Visegrad 4 resistance

The fiercest resistance to Timmermans' nomination on Sunday night by EU leaders came from the Visegrad countries (V4) of the Czech Republic, Slovakia Hungary and Poland. They argued Timmermans will divide and not unite Europe.

Arriving at the EU summit, Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said, "we need to find someone that unites us, not separate us", adding that "I believe that Frans Timmermans would not be the ideal person in our objective to agree. We are flexible, we must negotiate".

"Timmermans is not the right one to unite Europe. In the past we had the feeling he has not been too positive to our region, we need some geographical balance and I am also asking, where are the women?," he said referring to the fact that previously Tusk pledged to put two women in EU top jobs for gender balance.

The commission presidency nomination is decided by qualified majority in the European Council, which thus requires the support of 21 member states.

The Visegrad Four do not form a "blocking minority", but traditionally EU leaders have been keen to reach the widest possible compromise and not to upset any EU region.

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter to Daul calling the possibility of Timmermans' nomination a "historic mistake". Tusk held a meeting with Orban, among other leaders, ahead of Sunday's EU summit.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Weber's 'black box' dilemma
  2. Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag
  3. Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate
  4. No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders meet again on 30 June

EUobserved

Weber's 'black box' dilemma

Under Manfred Weber's leadership, the European People's Party in February forced through a secret ballot trying to derail more transparency at the European Parliament. Now, Weber is wondering why people perceive the EU as a black box.

Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate

The centre-right's Manfred Weber got most of the heat at the EU Commission presidential candidates' final debate before the European elections, while Frans Timmermans reached out to a possible coalition partners - piling more pressure on Weber's EPP.

Finland's EU presidency wants to push rule of law

The Nordic country sees the rule of law as an existential guarantee in a rule-based international order, and wants to tackle the concerns raised in several member states during its EU presidency.

News in Brief

  1. Rutte downplays Timmermans speculation as 'exaggerated'
  2. Merkel expects long-night summit over top jobs
  3. Macron: new ECB leader will not be picked at summit
  4. Czech PM says Timmermans 'will not unite Europe'
  5. Greek conservatives posed to win snap July elections
  6. Ireland prepares to join EU battle group next year
  7. Ford to close six plants in Europe and cut 12,000 jobs
  8. Swiss-EU deadlock could halt stock sales by Monday

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Key states push Timmermans for commission president
  2. Leak: Far-right MEP to chair legal affairs committee
  3. New EU parliament term begins This WEEK
  4. Saudis and their lobbyists risk losing access to EU Parliament
  5. Finland's EU presidency wants to push rule of law
  6. Tusk and Putin clash on liberal values in Japan
  7. Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra
  8. Belgium prepares probe into Politico tobacco sponsorship

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us