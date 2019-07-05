Friday

5th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK

  • Alexis Tsipras, a symbol for an anti-establishment experiment, is expected to be voted out this weekend (Photo: Consilium)

By

After a long and tumultuous week in Brussels, where EU heads of government and dates finally named the EU's new leadership - which earned them a scolding from the European Parliament - reverberations from the top job nominations process will still be felt.

After a lightning visit to Strasbourg and Brussels, EU Commission president nominee, German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, will now need to keep on campaigning among MEPs to secure her confirmation.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

European lawmakers will vote on von der Leyen the week after, but until then, MEPs will have to figure out if they want to reject her, the first woman ever nominated for the job, and descend into an institutional battle with member states.

Greens have said 'no, thanks' to approving von der Leyen, and German and Spanish social democrats are irked as well that the lead candidate process system was not respected by EU leaders.

The European People's Party seem resigned to the fact that now the conservative von der Leyen is their candidate, rather than their 'Spitzenkandidat' Manfred Weber.

Outgoing commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week endorsed von der Leyen, but then admitted her nomination process "was not very transparent" - shedding light on the paradoxes embedded in the EU's institutional framework.

Committees

In the meantime, European parliament's all-powerful standing committees will hold their constitutive meetings in Brussels on Wednesday (10 July).

Their members were appointed at last week's plenary sessions in Strasbourg. They will elect their chairpersons and vice-chairs for a two-and-a-half year mandate.

Greek drama

Before we find out what will be the fate of the EU leadership, we will learn on Sunday (7 July), what kind of leadership Greeks want for themselves after four years of having premier Alexis Tsipras and far-left Syriza at the helm.

After Tsipras came into power as a firebrand politician who will show to the EU that Greece will not take any type of bailout deal, he folded and Greece had to undergo painful reforms and austerity, with the 44-year-old Tsipras' popularity waning.

Sunday's vote is expected to bring the 51-year-old mainstream conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his centre-right New Democracy (ND) into power.

Mitsotakis promises lower taxes, privatisation of public services and more investments. He also called the name deal with North Macedonia that Tsipras secured a betrayal.

The elections in Greece will bring a populist, anti-establishment experiment to its end, and could signal what happens if lofty populist ideas crash into the hard reality.

Back to business

Despite the excitement around the top jobs in Brussels, business as usual will be picked up on Monday (8 July) with a meeting of the euro area's finance ministers.

The eurogroup will look at specifically how Greece and Spain are doing as they are recovering from the economic crisis. They will also discuss the budgets of the eurozone.

Here the commission will present its assessments and zoom in on Italy, which has avoided possible sanctions for its efforts to push EU budgetary and debt rules twice in six months.

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (9 June) meeting are expected to agree with the commission's take: that Italy's latest commitments are sufficient to avert an immediate launch of a probe over Rome's debt.

The EU's executive has said that the new measures submitted last week by Rome would help bring its growing debt into line with EU fiscal rules. Italy's populist, eurosceptic government made further concessions in talks with Brussels.

Ukraine summit

The 21st EU-Ukraine summit will take place on Monday (8 July) in Kiev after the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on his first foreign visit met with EU council chief Donald Tusk last month.

Both Tusk and Juncker will travel to the Ukrainian capital to discuss the way forward for EU-Ukraine relations and the implementation of the association agreement and of the trade deal between the bloc and its eastern neighbour.

EU leaders last month rolled over sanctions against Russia, and at the Kiev summit, the EU is expected to reaffirm its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Leaders will condemn the Moscow measures to grant Russian citizenship to Ukrainians living in Moscow-backed rebel-held areas in the country.

Ukraine's reform agenda will also be on the menu, such as rule of law, administration, but especially the fight against corruption.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs
  2. Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group
  3. Tusk warns MEPs against institutional battle on top jobs
  4. Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game
Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs

New Brexit Party MEP June Alison Mummery is the director of a company active in the fishing industry. She just joined the EU parliament's fisheries committee as a substitute member.

Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group

A majority of the new parliament's 14 vice-presidents are from the centre-right EPP or the centre-left S&D. They also control the Bureau, which decides on crucial internal issues like expenses transparency.

Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

The European Parliament on Tuesday lost a years-long power struggle, and gave up winning more influence on European politics via the so-called Spitzenkandidat process it had championed.

Key states push Timmermans for commission president

The Angela Merkel-inspired 'Osaka plan' to nominate socialist Frans Timmermans as the commission president hit major roadblocks within her own party alliance the EU 'top jobs' summit kicked off in Brussels.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker: 'I was first and last Spitzenkandidat'
  2. France, Germany, Poland keen to rewrite EU anti-trust laws
  3. Salvini: Mediterranean migrants should go to Tunisia
  4. Poll: most Germans unhappy with EU choice von der Leyen
  5. Russia: fire-hit submarine was nuclear-powered
  6. Sudan crisis: military and opposition agree on transition
  7. MEP Berlusconi joins foreign affairs committee
  8. British navy seizes oil tanker busting EU sanctions

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK
  2. My vision for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit
  3. Conte to Putin: EU sanctions on Russia make Italy 'sad'
  4. Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'
  5. Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs
  6. EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya
  7. Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group
  8. Tusk warns MEPs against institutional battle on top jobs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us