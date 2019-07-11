Thursday

11th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week

  • Ursula von der Leyen has so far wooed only a few MEPs to her side (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Parliament's leadership on Thursday (11 July) announced the assembly will vote on Ursula von der Leyen's nomination to lead the EU Commission next Tuesday (16 July).

The German defence minister will make a speech to MEPs in the morning, then lawmakers will debate her nomination until midday. The vote will take place in the evening, at 6pm in Strasbourg.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The announcement confirms the original plans, even though rumours had been circulating in Brussels over pushing back the vote to give von der Leyen more time to lobby MEPs.

However, with almost all of the groups split over her candidacy, the German conservative cannot say with certainty that she has the parliament's backing.

She needs at least 376 votes in the 751-member assembly.

The largest, centre-right group, the European People's Party, supports her with its 182 MEPs.

But there is a sizeable opposition to her from the second largest, the 153-strong Socialists & Democrats, where the German MEPs are particularly unhappy about her candidacy, and with EU leaders disregarding the parliament's lead candidate process.

On Tuesday (9 July), the German delegation's head, Jens Geier sent a letter to fellow Socialist & Democrats MEPs, seen by EUobserver, arguing that she had been an "ineffective" defence minister.

He also pointed out that there is an ongoing parliamentary hearing in Germany over allegations that her office violated public procurement rules.

Geier also highlighted other scandals and pointed out that von der Leyen lost support on her Christian Democratic party in Germany, while she is also promoted by Hungary's illiberal prime minister Viktor Orban.

Achim Post, the German delegation's vice-chair also called on fellow MEPs to reject von der Leyen.

"The European parliamentarians should now decide independently within their parliamentary mandate [on the commission top job]," he said in a statement, pointing out that leaders did not follow the Spitzenkandidat principle.

The liberals of Renew Europe are pushing for von der Leyen's approval - although they expect further commitment from her next week on the rule of law, transnational lists and getting the Danish liberal commissioner Margrethe Vestager a vice-president position in the commission.

The Greens and the far left have said they will vote against her.

"Everything is split here," said one parliament source.

Von der Leyen will have to rely on votes from the right-wing parties in the parliament, even though the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) are also split over the 60-year-old minister, who was grilled by MEPs earlier this week, but left most unimpressed.

"It was a disastrous showing, it was clear she is isn't going for the widest possible majority," another parliament source commented.

MEPs will cast their ballots next week in a secret vote, meaning more MEPs could feel inclined to break party political lines, and reject von der Leyen.

She is still expected to get the majority in parliament. If MEPs vote her down, EU leaders will have one month to nominate someone else.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid
  2. Von der Leyen struggles to gain EU parliament support
  3. Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game
Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

The European Parliament on Tuesday lost a years-long power struggle, and gave up winning more influence on European politics via the so-called Spitzenkandidat process it had championed.

Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK

The EU parliament committees will start their work, as MEPs reflect on approving Ursula von der Leyen as new commission chief. Meanwhile, Greek is about to take a conservative turn.

News in Brief

  1. Far-right Dewinter president of Flemish parliament
  2. Tory MPs attack Johnson over ambassador resignation
  3. Frontex: irregular migrant entries into Europe up
  4. EU pledges €138m more to G5 Sahel Force
  5. Iran tried to stop British oil tanker in Persian Gulf
  6. Italy appoints League eurosceptic as EU minister
  7. Romania to send 70,000 sheep to the Gulf
  8. UK ambassador who criticised Trump resigns

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week
  2. EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat
  3. EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared
  4. Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee
  5. Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid
  6. Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble
  7. Why 60 Romanian hospitals are refusing abortions
  8. Libyan lawyers: EU is complicit in torture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us