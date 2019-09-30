Monday

30th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Kurz wins in Austria with best result since 2002

By

The leader of the conservative Austria's People's Party (ÖVP) Sebastian Kurz won Sunday's snap parliamentary election with 38.4 percent of the votes - ÖVP's best result since 2002 - after Kurz lost a confidence vote in May.

Austria has been led by a caretaker government, headed by the constitutional lawyer Brigitte Bierlein since Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) collapsed due to the 'Ibiza video's scandal'.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

That video showed the leader of far-right Freedom Party, Heinz-Christian Strache, promising government contracts to a fake Russian oligarch.

"Today, the people have voted us back in again," Kurz, 33, told cheering supporters after the election.

The ÖVP was well ahead of the rest (winning 73 seats in the 183-seat Austrian legislature): the Social Democrats won 21.5 percent of the votes (41 seats), the far-right FPO 17.3 percent (32 seats), the Greens 12.4 percent (23 seats), and the liberal Neos 7.4 percent (14 seats), according to the election results released late Sunday night by Austria's interior ministry.

Kurz's party won in every Austrian region except for the capital Vienna where the Social Democrats came top.

The Austrian Greens, which in 2017 failed to get over the four percent threshold, were also one of the winners of Sunday's elections.

Sunday election's turnout was nearly 75.5 percent - with a total of 6.4 million voters eligible to vote.

Possible coalition partners

The result of Sunday's election force Kurz to find a coalition partner to form a stable government - he said that he was willing to discuss with all parties after the election if he won.

The FPO's new leader Norbert Hofer told Austria media he believed his party would not take part in coalition talks, after they lost 10 percent of votes in Sunday's election.

"A party needs to learn from the mistakes of the past and rebuild itself," he said.

The Greens leader, Werner Kogler, said his party would only consider a coalition with Kurz if there was a "radical change" in the political direction of the party compared to his previous coalition with the far-right.

"We might end up having no government," Kogler said.

The Social Democrats, who have led many of Austria's previous coalitions, remain a possible partner.

Despite their political proximity, a coalition with the liberals Neos seems unlikely since they only received 7.8 percent of the votes.

The Greens and Social Democrats complained in the past that Kurz's former coalition government reduced social benefits, particularly for families with several children.

"We cannot undo everything that has been done," the Greens leader Kogler said before the elections.

In his election proposal, Kurz promised tax cuts for businesses and families and €5bn in public spending cuts.

"I want to pursue decent centre-right politics," he told the Austrian media.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Sunday's election in Austria: What to expect?
  2. Strache scandal: how big a hit will Austrian far-right take?
  3. Commissioner hearings start This WEEK

Analysis

Sunday's election in Austria: What to expect?

If successful in Sunday's poll, Sebastian Kurz will face three difficult options - a renewed alliance with the disgraced hard-right Freedom Party, a return to a 'Grand Coalition' with the socialists, or a risky three-way split with Greens and liberals.

Strache scandal: how big a hit will Austrian far-right take?

This is a political crisis unprecedented in Austria since the war: the resignation of the vice-chancellor, firing of the interior minister, the mass resignation of FPO ministers, a snap election, and a no-confidence vote in the Austrian parliament on Monday.

Agenda

Commissioner hearings start This WEEK

MEPs will grill the commissioner-designates for the next two weeks, while the fate of the Romanian and Hungarian candidates remain uncertain. And the Brexit chaos continues with the Conservative party conference.

Feature

Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat

Before Josep Borrell is confirmed as the next the EU high-representative and vice-president of the commission, he is likely to face questions during his grilling about corruption allegations and other controversial comments.

News in Brief

  1. Albania and North Macedonia to start EU accession talks
  2. Hungary to stay in EU, Orban promises
  3. Belgium's Flemish parties agree coalition government
  4. EU presidency optimistic on linking budget to rule of law
  5. 400,000 Germans join VW emissions fraud lawsuit
  6. DUP blow to Johnson plan for Brexit backstop
  7. Greece requests Frontex assistance with migrant surge
  8. Egypt: new protests against Sisi despite heavy security

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us