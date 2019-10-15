Tuesday

15th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Catalonia demands EU intervenes, as crisis deepens

  • Some MEPs on Tuesday demanded an amnesty or pardon for the jailed Catalan politicians

By

The representative of the Catalonian government to the EU, Meritxell Serret, demanded on Tuesday (15 October) that other political actors, including the European institutions, now intervene to pave the way for a political dialogue between Spain and Catalonia.

The Spanish Supreme court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to up to 13 years in prison for sedition and the misuse of public funds, over their role in the region's 2017 failed bid for independence.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The three other defendants were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison.

"It is necessary to sit and talk," said Serret.

"Nobody should stay silent with this unacceptable verdict," which she considers that "will only worsen the rights of all citizens".

However, the EU commission said on Monday that it fully respects the Spanish Constitutional order, "including decisions of the Spanish judiciary".

"Our position has not changed: this is and remains an internal matter for Spain," said a commission spokeswoman.

Catalonia: an EU conflict?

However, Irish MEP Matt Carthy (from leftwing GUE/NGL group) rejected that argument and tweeted that the ruling of the Spanish court is "a fundamental betrayal of human rights and democracy".

Many other MEPs stood up for the imprisoned leaders from Catalonia, pledging to bring this debate to the European Parliament (EP).

Scottish MEP Sheila Ritchie (from the liberal Renew group) said on Twitter that "the Spanish government has not handled this issue well".

"I will ask the Spanish government to engage in constructive dialogue to map out a way for Catalonia," she added.

Her compatriot MEP Alyn Smith, president of the European Federal Alliance (EFA) group described the sentences in a statement as "a travesty of justice which will only serve to worsen already difficult relations between Catalonia and Spain".

Some MEPs also supported the possibility of an amnesty for the jailed Catalan politicians.

The leader of the Spanish leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, also suggested a pardon of the sentence - a governmental decision used rarely in recent Spanish history.

However, Spain's interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ruled out either pardons and amnesties.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez insisted on Monday on full compliance of the sentence with no special privileges - in line with other unionist parties like the liberals Ciudadanos, the People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox.

"In Spain and in Europe, we defend the law," tweeted one Catalan MEP from the European People's Party (EPP), Dolors Montserrat.

According to Serret, Sánchez has been more "aggressive" during the past few days, threatening to take direct control of Catalonia - as it did in 2017 - if secessionist leaders break the law again.

"He has shown himself incapable to solve the problem [of Catalonia]," she added.

The former agriculture minister of Carles Puigdemont's cabinet, and current representative of the government of Catalonia to the EU, told the reporters in Brussels that she herself is expecting a European arrest warrant (EAW) soon - just like the former president of Catalonia, Puigdemont.

"We all [in exile] expect EAW, but we do not know when [the EAW will be issued]," she said, adding that she will collaborate with the Belgian justice system.

Serret, who is currently living in Belgium, was charged on May 2018 with disobedience and misuse of public funds.

Chaos in Barcelona

Within hours of the verdict of the Spanish court on Monday, thousands of independence supporters blocked Barcelona's Josep Tarradellas-El Prat airport, where more than 100 flights were canceled.

According to Spanish newspaper El País, emergency services treated around 130 people - mostly at the airport, after police charges.

Public transport and highways were also affected by the demonstrations in all the region.

On Tuesday, 45 flights were canceled so far, although this figure may increase .

More demonstrations are planned for the upcoming days.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms
  2. High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
  3. Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts
  4. French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict
Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms

Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds over their role in Catalonia's 2017 bid for independence. The possible legal immunity of some MEPs remains unanswered.

High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum

Two years after the former government of Carles Puigdemont held a unilateral independence referendum in defiance of the Spanish courts and constitution, the political and social conflict in Catalonia is still a key issue for both Spain and Europe.

Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts

Catalonia celebrated on Wednesday its national day - while awaiting the trial verdict on 12 Catalan separatists, former politicians of Carles Puigdemont's government. That decision is expected for early October.

French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict

More than 50 French MPs have voiced their concerns about the situation in Catalonia. The acting Spanish minister for foreign affairs - and incoming EU foreign affairs chief - Josep Borrell has lamented "the ignorance about the reality of Spain".

Hungarian opposition wins Budapest in blow to Orban

Budapest joins Istanbul and Warsaw by having an opposition mayor to a strongman illiberal leader, after a united opposition serves a shock blow across several towns in local elections in Hungary.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier gives Johnson until midnight for Brexit deal
  2. Puigdemont banned from entering EU parliament
  3. EIB fails to end fossil-fuel financing from 2020
  4. OSCE: Polish elections spoiled by 'homophobic rhetoric'
  5. Barcelona airport clashes after Catalan leaders jailed
  6. US: Erdogan responsible for possible Isis 'resurgence'
  7. Irish foreign minister: Brexit deal 'possible this week'
  8. UK refuses to join EU arms ban on Turkey

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  2. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  3. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  4. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  6. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  10. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  12. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us