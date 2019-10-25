Friday

25th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Far right to double support in east German election

  • Germany's far-right nationalist party is set for election gains in an east German state (Photo: Reuters)

By

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party is expected to make election gains in the east German state of Thuringia, amid a recent poll showing one in four in the country held antisemitic beliefs.

The AfD is a nationalist and anti-immigrant party whose leadership has called for a "180-degree U-turn" on Germany's Nazi past.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Among its members is AfD firebrand Björn Höcke, who is set to double party support in a vote on Sunday (27 October) that will shape a new local parliament.

The projected AfD boost means Thuringia's current left-leaning alliance among three other parties is unlikely to hold.

The AfD surge comes after a shooting earlier this month on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur that left two people dead near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle.

It also comes amid a World Jewish Congress study, cited earlier this week in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, that showed anti-Semitism was gaining strength in Germany.

At least 27 percent of the 1,300 people polled agreed with a number of antisemitic statements and stereotypes associated with Jews.

The percentage jumped to 41 percent when asked if they thought "Jews talk about the Holocaust too much."

The AfD appears to have either capitalised and or helped shape some of those sentiments, billing itself as a party that wants to help Germans struggling to get by since the fall of the Berlin wall.

Thuringia is also itself mired in a Nazi past that saw some 56,000 sent to their death at the Buchenwald concentration camp there.

"To me, Höcke is a Nazi. Others have come to the same conclusion," the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) party's Mike Mohring, who is Höcke's main rival in the east German state, said.

Mohring and Greens co-leader Robert Habeck have both received death threats, possibly from neo-Nazis.

Although starting off as a party that opposed the euro, the AfD took a hard swing to the right following the influx of asylum seekers into Germany in 2015.

It is now Germany's third largest at the federal level behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and the centre-left Social Democrats.

In 2017, the AfD entered Germany's national parliament for the first time, where its national support hovered just under 13 percent. But a more recent opinion poll put its popularity at 24 percent on par with the CDU.

The AfD is expected to make similar gains in Thuringia, jumping from around 10 percent to 23 percent.

But the German region's current left-leaning coalition led by the far-left Die Linke is still expected to win the overall vote with around 30 percent.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Far-right AfD scores big in east German elections
Crucial summit: last EU-28 format?

The EU summit will be crucial for the future of the EU, but especially for the UK. The next EU summit will not be the same since the UK's withdrawal will have consequences for the power relations within the council.

EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs

The new commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet for the first time with EU leaders who nominated her for the job. She will be asked to lay out her plans for getting her commission through parliament.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms

Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds over their role in Catalonia's 2017 bid for independence. The possible legal immunity of some MEPs remains unanswered.

News in Brief

  1. Finland: EU should have anti-money laundering agency
  2. Russian forces build up in north Syria
  3. Second French EU nominee also under fire from MEPs
  4. France approves budget for medical cannabis research
  5. Police make arrests in migrant lorry deaths
  6. EU states want to reduce emissions from shipping sector
  7. Von der Leyen to meet French and Hungarian candidates Monday
  8. EU ambassadors delay decision on Brexit extension

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us