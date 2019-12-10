Tuesday

10th Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Spanish King meets party leaders to break deadlock

  • Pedro Sanchez (r), and the leader of the leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, reached an initial understanding to form a coalition government, although they will need the support of smaller and regional parties (Photo: Podemos)

By

The Spanish King Felipe VI began on Tuesday (10 December) 48-hours of meetings with the political leaders to establish whether the caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez from the of the Socialist Party (PSOE) stands a chance to become the new head of government.

The discussions, with 18 different politicians, will conclude with an encounter between the Spanish monarch and Sanchez on Wednesday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

After consulting with the representatives appointed by the political groups and the president of the congress, the king will formally propose a candidate and an investiture session take place, according to the constitution.

However, the deeply-fragmented Spanish political landscape has triggered this procedure for the third time this year.

Sánchez in November wonthe highest number of seats in the congress (120 in the 350-seat parliament ), in what was the fourth Spanish election in just four years.

But once again the Socialists fell short of an absolute majority.

Sánchez and the leader of the leftist Unidas Podemos (United, We Can) party, Pablo Iglesias, quickly reached an agreement to form a coalition government - for the first time in Spain's recent history - although together they lost a total of 10 MPs in November's election.

However, Sánchez and Podemos had already tried and failed to form a new government earlier this year, following the inconclusive results of earlier national elections in April.

This time both parties managed to agree on the 10-point 'pre-agreement' toward a coalition government, focusing efforts on different areas such as climate change, unemployment, equality, tax justice and the situation in Catalonia.

However, the success of this coalition government relies on the support of smaller and regional parties, as together they only have 155 seats in the congress - not an absolute majority (176 seats).

Catalonian jigsaw

The odds for Sanchez might depend on the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), a separatist party whose leader, Oriol Junqueras, was recently sentenced to 13 years in prison over his role in the 2017 failed bid for independence.

But the position of the ECR is still unclear. If there is an agreement, it not likely to take place until January since "there are things that have to happen and that might influence the decision," according to ERC spokeswoman Marta Vilalta.

The ECR awaits the decision of the European Court of Justice about the possible legal immunity of Junqueras as an MEP scheduled for next Thursday (19 December). However, the Socialists are pushing to reach a deal before the end of the year.

The situation of the nine Catalan leaders who were sentenced to up to 13 years prison by the Spanish Supreme court is one of the main topics on the table.

ERC and PSOE are "moving forward" in the "definition" of the future negotiating table to "address the political conflict over the future of Catalonia", although always "from the respect and mutual institutional recognition," according to a carefully-worded joint statement published on Tuesday, after the third official meeting between the two parties.

However, the Catalan separatist party will not hesitate to vote against Sanchez at the investiture session, rather than offer an abstention, if they do not reach a deal, Vilalta warned.

Sanchez's 'Option C'

Before becoming the EU's new foreign affairs chief, Spanish politician Josep Borrell said that there is another way for Sánchez to get endorsed - without having to rely on Catalan separatist parties.

This option would involve an abstention by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

However, the leader of PP, Pablo Casado, has repeatedly said that his party will not support Sánchez, nor will the PP support any change to the Spanish constitution that Catalonia may seek.

After the socialist leader previously submitted to a failed investiture vote in July of this year, Sánchez said that he will not do so again if he does not have the support to be elected.

In May 2018, Sánchez himself led a successful no-confidence motion against then conservative PM Mariano Rajoy and became the new prime minister of Spain.

However, he was unable to secure the approval of his budget plan, leading the country to early elections in April 2019 and a political deadlock since then.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority
  2. Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?
  3. Spain passes law to kill off 'online' Catalan republic
Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Although the governing Socialists Party (PSOE) won the most seats at Sunday's elections, the political deadlock continues with a deeply-fragmented scenario, in which the far-right Vox party is in a strong position while the centre has become irrelevant.

Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

Uncertainty surrounding this weekend's Spanish election - the fourth in four years - is rising, as polls suggest that the outcome of Sunday's vote could be as inconclusive April's election. Thousands of police are on the streets of Barcelona.

EPP wants to re-open accession talks with Balkans

An emergency resolution adopted at the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Zagreb calls on the EU Council and member states to take a positive decision on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible.

Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president

The outgoing president of the EU council, Donald Tusk, is set to be elected as the president of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Tusk will have to deal with the final decision over Hungary's ruling Fidesz.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary asked to apologise after council leak
  2. MEPs: Finnish budget proposal 'impossible to implement'
  3. EP committee supports 'Future of EU Conference'
  4. EU survey: climate change must be parliament's priority
  5. Zahradil resigns as rapporteur on EU-Vietnam trade deal
  6. Russia plans 'Arctic Air Defence" with S-400 missiles
  7. Belgium: King does another round of consultations
  8. Thousands protest Orban's theatre clampdown

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Spanish King meets party leaders to break deadlock
  2. EU alarmed by prospects of battle for Tripoli
  3. EU must manage climate and industry together
  4. Does Malta's Labour Party now belong in S&D?
  5. Green Deal targets pit Left against Right in parliament
  6. Human rights abusers to face future EU blacklists
  7. Zahradil 'conflict of interest' probe may flounder
  8. Data watchdog raps EU asylum body for snooping

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us