Tuesday

17th Mar 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Already doubts over Belgium's new 'anti-corona government'

  • Prime minister Sophie Wilmès, here announcing coronavirus measures, has been asked by the Belgian King to form a new government (Photo: premier.be)

By

On Monday (16 March) King Philip gave Belgium's interim prime minister Sophie Wilmès the official task to form a government.

In Belgian political tradition, the King first appoints one of more "informateurs" who's mission is to look for a coalition with a majority in the parliament.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

When an agreement has been found on the coalition, it's up to the "formateur" to actually form the government, lead the negotiations on the government program and usually become this government's prime minister.

Wilmès was appointed "formateur", after 10 parties, in government and opposition, agreed to support an emergency government with extraordinary powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak and its consequences

These parties were brought together by the two "informateurs" Patrick Dewael (Open Vld/Renew) and Sabine Laruelle (MR/Renew), respectively a Flemish and Francophone liberal.

The 10 parties agreed that the current minority government of three parties, the francophone liberal MR (Renew) of Wilmès, the Flemish liberal Open Vld (Renew) and the Christian Democrat CD&V (EPP) would remain in place for six months.

The two main changes are that it would no longer be a caretaker government, but a fully-fledged one - and that it would receive extraordinary powers.

These powers will give the government the ability to take urgent measures, without the need of approval from the parliament.

Seven opposition parties would support this emergency government: the Flemish right-wing NVA (ECR), the Francophone socialists (PS), the Flemish socialists (sp.a), both S&D, the Francophone green party Ecolo , the Flemish greens of GROEN (both Greens/EFA), the Francophone Christian-democrats (Cdh/EPP), and the Brussels party Défi.

Not what leaders envisaged

On Thursday (12 March) the presidents of the eight biggest political parties (except the far-right Vlaams Belang) were sitting around the table discussing a different idea.

They all agreed that what the country needed now was a new coalition government, for one year, with a large majority in parliament.

It would also contain only 10 ministers, instead of the current 15, and no secretaries of state, or deputy ministers.

But when it became more concrete, the first problems came to the surface. Who would become prime minister? Which parties could have two ministers, while others only one?

A second problem was that the Flemish nationalists of NVA also asked that during this year there would be a discussion about state reform or devolution.

When PS party leader Paul Magnette called a meeting of the party bureau on Sunday morning (15 March), the opposition of party members was so serious that he had to drop the idea he first agreed on.

Magnette had to communicate live on television that the PS would never form a government with the NVA. He had given this message before. However - in the light of his earlier agreement to form an emergency coalition government - this was seen as treason by NVA.

The other Francophone parties, however, had no other choice than following the PS lead and choose to support the transformation of the current caretaker government into an emergency government.

Nothing on paper

As if there were not enough tensions already, NVA and the Flemish socialist sp.a criticised on Monday (16 March) the fact that Wilmès became "formateur" to form a government.

They both argue that this is not what has been agreed on - while others say the opposite.

Unfortunately, it is hard to found out who is right, as no word of the agreement has been put on paper.

It is now up to Wilmès to put an agreement on paper where all 10 parties can consent to.

This paper is going to be crucial as it will determine if Belgium will finally have a real government and if it will receive the extraordinary powers it needs to tackle the worst crisis since World War II.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Is Belgium heading for new elections?
  2. Belgium's political deadlock is complete
  3. Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

Analysis

Is Belgium heading for new elections?

Belgian coalition talks have hit a wall nine months after elections, posing the possibility of a new vote, which risks making the country even harder to govern.

Belgium's political deadlock is complete

After 163 days the Belgian government formation is not going anywhere. The King needs to be more creative than ever in trying to find a way out.

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'

Spain's lockdown implies never-before-seen measures, such as the nationalisation of private health providers and infrastructure, the mobilisation of healthcare staff and the closure of non-essential shops. The crowds reported on Monday morning show that teleworking has been only partially implemented.

Analysis

What does Erdoğan want?

By opening Turkey's border, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to push Europe into supporting him in Ankara's negotiations with Russia's Vladimir Putin for a deal on Syria's Idlib.

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Five MEPs to keep an eye on from the 27 new members who are joining the European Parliament this week, following the UK's departure from the EU.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Commission proposes 'non-essential' EU entry ban
  2. Malta pushing refugees back into Libya war
  3. Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy
  4. EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout
  5. Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'
  6. Romania's Orban sworn in again amid corona emergency
  7. Already doubts over Belgium's new 'anti-corona government'
  8. EU-Turkey border getting back to normal, for now

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us