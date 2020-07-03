Friday

3rd Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Merkel: Budget-recovery deal must come in summer

  • Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (l) and German chancellor Angela Merkel held a joint press conference over video (Photo: European Commission)

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel, on Thursday (2 July), urged EU leaders to reach agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and the recovery fund, saying Europe was facing the most difficult situation in its history.

"We are aware of some of the difficulties, we very much hope it will be possible to reach an agreement in the course of this month," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin marking the start of Germany's six-month EU presidency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There has to be an agreement during the summer, I can't imagine another outcome," she said.

EU leaders gather - for the first time in person since the coronavirus crisis - in Brussels on 17-18 July to bridge the deep differences over the EU Commission's proposed €1.1 trillion budget and €750bn recovery fund.

European Council president Charles Michel is expected to put forward his compromise proposal late next week.

"We all know that the answer to this unprecedented crisis has to be a very powerful one, it has to make a real difference," Merkel said.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, joining the press conference from Brussels, said that EU leaders understood that the crisis needed an unprecedented answer.

She added that they had already agreed the commission could raise money to hand out to member states to tackle the dire economic consequences of Covid-19.

EU leaders are, however, divided on the overall size of the package, the conditions attached to it, and methods of distribution.

Fiscally conservative countries, led by the Netherlands, want to see a smaller package with strict and targeted conditions, paid out in loans rather than non-repayable grants.

Southern countries would like to see massive help in grants, which would not add to their public debt pile, while some eastern countries are worried about their traditional EU subsidies.

In an effort to gain the support of the so-called "Frugal Four" countries, Michel is reportedly panning to put forward a slightly smaller budget to leaders, but will not lower the size of the recovery fund.

The Belgian politician also plans to propose that 30 percent will be distributed from the fund only from 2023, depending on the depth of the recession in each country over the next two years, Bloomberg reported.

Merkel faces big expectations to deliver a breakthrough on the recovery fund and the 2021-2027 budget, herself admitting that there is a psychological element in making sure European help to countries most hit by the crisis can be agreed as soon as possible.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Merkel warns of gaps as Germany takes EU helm
  2. Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund
  3. EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery
  4. EU Commission's €1.85trn recovery package - key points

Coronavirus

Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron proposed on Monday a recovery fund of €500bn to support the sectors and regions in the EU most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery

Most EU leaders want an agreement before the summer break, but the Dutch PM, leading the 'Frugal Four', warned there might not even be a deal then. But the ECB's Christian Lagarde has warned of a "dramatic" economic fall.

Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

News in Brief

  1. France lied on Nato naval clash, Turkey claims
  2. EU highlights abuses in recent Russia vote
  3. Belgium bids to host EU mask stockpile
  4. France shamed on refugees by European court
  5. French and Dutch police take down criminal phone network
  6. EU launches infringement case on Covid-19 cancelled trips
  7. Michel to propose smaller EU budget, keep recovery figure
  8. EU-UK talks still bogged down by 'serious divergences'

Agenda

EU's virtual summit with China This WEEK

This week, the European Union and China are holding their first joint summit since April 2019. It comes amid the pandemic, which first surfaced in China's Wuhan, protests in Hong Kong and a belligerent US president.

Coronavirus

EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery

Most EU leaders want an agreement before the summer break, but the Dutch PM, leading the 'Frugal Four', warned there might not even be a deal then. But the ECB's Christian Lagarde has warned of a "dramatic" economic fall.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us