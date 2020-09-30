Wednesday

30th Sep 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU defends Jourova over Hungary's resignation demand

  • Commission vice-president Vera Jourova. In an interview with Der Spiegel she called Viktor Orban's Hungary an 'ill democracy' (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU Commission defended on Tuesday (29 September) vice-president Vera Jourova against a demand from Hungary for her resignation.

Prime minister Viktor Orban, in a letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said the resignation of Jourova, who oversees EU values, was "indispensable".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The thunderbolt letter came after Jourova said, in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, that Orban is building an "ill democracy" - a pun on the Hungarian PM's self-proclaimed "illiberal" democracy.

"President von der Leyen works closely with vice-president Jourova on the rule of law, and the vice president has the president's full trust," commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

Jourova also criticised media freedom in Hungary in the interview, saying "there is hardly any criticism of the government in Hungarian media anymore, so that a large majority of Hungarians may no longer be able to form a free opinion".

Orban responded that Jourova's comments were a "direct political attack against the democratically-elected government" in Hungary. The PM also called her remarks "derogatory", "unacceptable" and "insulting" to Hungarians, and incompatible with her current mandate.

And Orban concluded that the comments were a violation of the principle of sincere cooperation laid down in the EU treaty, preventing "meaningful" future dialogue between Hungary and Jourova, and suspending bilateral contacts with her.

"Members of the commission should be in a position to talk to member states on all sorts of dossiers, including the difficult things," commission spokesperson Christian Wigan responded.

"The commission continues to stand ready for a dialogue, our doors are open," he added.

Germany's EU affairs minister Michael Roth also defended Jourova, saying "the European Union needs your impartial and clear mind" and adding, "thank you for your tireless engagement."

Several MEPs also jumped to the defence of the Czech commissioner.

"Could we stop this circus, Judit Varga?," tweeted Green MEP Sergey Lagodinsky - referring to Hungary's justice minister.

"Jourova did not call Hungary a 'sick democracy', she called Orban's vision of his country a 'sick democracy'. This intimidation campaign has to stop! Does not benefit your government's credibility," he added.

Hungary's call for Jourova's resignation came a day before the commission's publication of its first-ever rule of law review of all EU member states, including Hungary - which is currently under a probe for breaking EU rules and values.

"Our concerns when it comes to the rule of law situation are well known, they will be addressed in our rule of law report which will be adopted tomorrow," commission spokesperson Spinant said.

Jourova herself, along with justice commissioner Dider Reynders is expected to present the report on Wednesday.

Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday that a new Polish-Hungarian institute concerned with the rule of law will be established, to counter EU attacks.

The attack on Jourova also puts Czech prime minister Andrej Babis in an awkward position - as he nominated her to the commission and she hails from his ANO party, yet Babis is an ally of Orban.

'Open extortion'

Orban's letter is the latest move in a string of bellicose political statements and moves from Budapest.

Last week, Orban dismissed the commission's new migration proposal, after the EU executive had already moved towards Hungary's anti-migration position to clinch Budapest's support for a deal.

On Monday, the latest compromise draft on the link between rule of law and EU funds put forward by the German EU presidency also fine-tuned the proposal closer to Hungary's position.

Yet Varga on Tuesday called this draft "unacceptable".

Earlier this month, Hungary - and later Poland - warned that if the rule-of-law conditionality was not to their liking, they will not give green light to the necessary legislation on EU levies that will unlock the €750bn corona recovery fund.

Daniel Hegedus, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund, argues the attack on Jourova is part of Orban's policy of "open extortion" and "hostage-taking" against Brussels.

"As the Hungarian parliament's ratification is needed for the 'own resources' decision, Orban now wants a clear victory, and he does not want to enter any compromise, be it migration or the watered-down German rule-of-law proposal," Hegedus said.

Hegedus said Orban is also seeking to undermine the cohesion of the EU executive and the legitimacy of the rule-of-law review itself.

"Orban might calculate that if the commission's cohesion is so weak that they sacrifice [trade commissioner Phil] Hogan, then Jourova and her rule-of-law portfolio could be badly weakened by such an attack," he said.

Hogan resigned in August for violating Ireland's coronavirus measures.

Hegedus added that if von der Leyen, who hails from the centre-right European People's Party, does not treat this as an attack on her entire commission - despite Jourova coming from the liberal political family - it will weaken the EU executive's position of power.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary
  2. Hungary's largest news site warns independence at risk
  3. EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
  4. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary

The EU commission vice-president said that as member states relax lockdwon measures, it is time to roll back the state of emergencies that affect democracy and fundamental rights. Hungary said it might end extra powers in June.

EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link

Divisions among EU governments remain between those who want to suspend EU funds if rule of law is not respected, and those who want to narrow down conditionality.

Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

Opinion

On toppling statues

The internationally-acclaimed author of King Leopold's Ghost, Adam Hochschild, writes on Belgium's problems with statues, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news
  2. Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'
  3. EU defends Jourova over Hungary's resignation demand
  4. A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?
  5. The EU's new rule of law report - pushing at an open door?
  6. EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m
  7. Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
  8. German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us