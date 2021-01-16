Saturday

16th Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Dutch government resigns two months before election

  • The Dutch government of Mark Rutte, who has served three times as prime minister, has collapsed (Photo: Reuters/Michael Kooren)

By

The four coalition parties that form the Dutch government of prime minister Mark Rutte, on Friday (15 January) agreed to let the government fall.

Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands are due in two months time, on 17 March.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Friday, Rutte was due to meet the Dutch king to tender his resignation - although the government will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the March election.

The fall of the government was triggered by a report from a parliamentary investigative committee into a child allowances scandal.

The committee found that under a decision of a former government, also led by Rutte, tax inspectors accused thousands of families of fraud of the child support payments. Some of these families had to pay back large amounts of money - which pushed many into poverty.

It now appears those accusations were false.

Although all the parties agree that these families now need to be compensated, this scandal is about more than just compensation.

Minister for foreign trade and cooperation development, Sigrid Kaag, (who also heads the electoral list of the left liberal D66 party), said that trust in the institutions need to be restored as "the rule of law has been tarnished."

There is a parliamentary debate planned for Tuesday, where MPs will vote on a motion of confidence on the government.

Unsure of the outcome of this vote, the government on Friday decided not to wait and collapse Rutte's third term of office.

Impact on elections

Under the Dutch proportional electoral system every party has one national list. Their number one candidate is the face of the party, and their candidate for prime minister.

The current scandal, two months before the elections, has created political difficulties for several parties.

Opposition leader and top of the list of the Social Democrat party PvdA, Lodewijk Asscher, has resigned as a candidate in the elections. He was the responsible minister in the second Rutte government, who decided on the child allowances measures.

This decision made it difficult for Rutte not to resign as prime minister. Rutte is the number one candidate of the right-liberal VVD party in the elections. It is not clear if he will resign as a candidate himself.

The Christian Democrats (CDA) have the same problem. Their candidate, Wopke Hoekstra, is the current minister of finance and thus directly involved in the scandal.

In 2002 the Dutch government of Wim Kok resigned one month before elections after a report showed the Dutch army had a responsibility in the Srebrenica massacre of 1995.

In the elections that followed the government's resignation the ruling parties PvdA, VVD and D66 lost heavily.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. PM Rutte wins Dutch election, Wilders contained
  2. Rutte warns EU to embrace 'Realpolitik' foreign policy
  3. Dutch court forces government to cut emissions

Green Deal

Dutch court forces government to cut emissions

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment has said "this is the most important climate change court decision in the world so far, confirming that human rights are jeopardised by the climate emergency."

Italy government totters ahead of €200bn EU covid relief

Just in time to be all over the Italian evening news on Wednesday night, Matteo Renzi withdrew the two ministers of his small party, Italia Viva - making official the political crisis of the Giuseppe Conte government.

News in Brief

  1. EU court and Irish dog make history
  2. EU plans to pay farmers to reduce animal emissions
  3. Greece agrees to buy 18 French fighter jets
  4. France tightens curfew in EU corona-mosaic
  5. Von der Leyen red-faced over Croatia election video
  6. Romania to reopen schools after three-month shutdown
  7. Dutch government on brink of collapse over child allowances
  8. Netherlands loses EU court case on asylum boy

EU pushes back against rising homophobia

The EU Commission plans a proposal to ensure recognition children-parent relations in cross border situations, and legislation to support the mutual recognition of parenthood between member states.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Dutch government resigns two months before election
  2. The battle for Germany's ruling party that will change Europe
  3. Potential for future pandemics? 'Extremely high,' MEPs told
  4. Can EU keep Navalny safe as he 'defies' Putin?
  5. Italy government totters ahead of €200bn EU covid relief
  6. How to fix EU's weak Digital Services and Markets Acts
  7. Italy's government is like Schrödinger's cat
  8. MEPs to debate Portugal's EU prosecutor controversy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us