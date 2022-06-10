Friday

10th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform

  • EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Wednesday's parliamentary debate on the Polish recovery plan (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

MEPs strongly criticised the European Commission on Thursday (9 June) for giving the green light for Poland's recovery fund — despite unresolved concerns over the country's judicial independence.

In a resolution, adopted with 411 votes in favour, 129 against, and 31 abstentions, European lawmakers expressed "grave concerns" about the commission's endorsement of Poland's €35.4bn recovery money.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

MEPs also called on national capitals to only approve the recovery plan once Poland has implemented previous rulings of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on scrapping the disciplinary regime for judges, and reinstating dismissed judges.

EU finance ministers are expected to also give their approval to the Polish plans on 17 June.

However, lawmakers stopped short of adopting a proposed amendment by the Greens to censure the commission if it disburses recovery funds to Poland before the conditions on the judiciary have been fulfilled by Warsaw.

On Tuesday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tried to calm nerves in the European Parliament where MEPs questioned the EU executive on its decision on the Polish recovery fund.

Von der Leyen pledged not to disburse funds before Poland delivers on the first two of three conditions: abolishing the disciplinary chamber for judges, reforming the disciplinary regime.

The third condition, reinstating unlawfully dismissed judges should be done by the end of 2023, the commission said.

MEPs nevertheless said, the commission did not go far enough.

200 new judges

Lawmakers said that judges should be reinstated immediately based on the ECJ's previous ruling. The resolution notes that more than 200 new judges have been nominated by Poland's president Andrzej Duda.

"What the commission did was a mistake," said German Green MEP Terry Reintke in a statement after the vote.

"It should be self-evident for every member state to abide by the rulings of the ECJ," she added.

In the meantime, a proposal to overhaul the disciplinary chamber has been stuck in the Polish parliament. According to critics, those plans are not going far enough to remove the possibility of political interference.

"What is important for us is the final law, that will be then signed by the president, coming into force," Eric Mamer, commission spokesman, said on Thursday.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
  2. EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism
  3. Poland says edging toward EU rule-of-law deal
  4. Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says

"[The commission's] three commitments must be fulfilled before any payment can be made," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said as criticism of the EU executive mounts for approving Poland's recovery plan.

EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the move — which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland

Lawmakers vented frustration that the EU Commission might delay action against the nationalist leaderships in Poland and Hungary despite a court victory. Experts on EU affairs sounded a more cautious note.

Interview

EU prosecutor opened almost 1,000 investigations in first year

The EU's first chief prosecutor's office opened 929 investigations, handed down 28 indictments, secured four convictions and froze €259m in assets — over four times the size of its annual budget — in its first year of operation.

Orbán's new state of emergency under fire

Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán declared a state of emergency due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine hours after pushing a constitutional amendment through parliament, where two-thirds of MPs are controlled by his Fidesz party, allowing his government special powers.

News in Brief

  1. Russia: Western cyber attacks could lead to 'military clash'
  2. French diplomat to be new EU ambassador in Russia
  3. ECB exits negative interest rates
  4. Report: EU mulls cloud computing ban on Russia
  5. Bulgaria seeks EU guarantees for North Macedonia-Nato deal
  6. Kangaroo court sets death penalty for Brits and Moroccan
  7. EU tells Hungary to suspend 'dual price' petrol measure
  8. EU calls on countries not to buy stolen Ukraine grain

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. ECB exits negative rates, amid fears of a new eurocrisis
  2. MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform
  3. Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan
  4. Brussels approves Spanish-Portuguese state-aid price-cap
  5. IT bugs haunt work of EU fraud busters
  6. EU seeks emergency gas supply deal with Egypt and Israel
  7. How industry watered-down new EU supply chain rules
  8. EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us