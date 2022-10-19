Wednesday

19th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

EU gathering intelligence on right-wing extremist threats

By

Listen to article

The EU is gathering intelligence on right wing extremist threats for a wider assessment, said the European Commission.

The comment by EU transparency and values commissioner Vera Jourova on Wednesday (19 October) in Strasbourg comes amid the recent shooting deaths outside an LGBT bar in Slovakia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Slovak media identified the shooter as the homophobe son of a former candidate for a far-right political party.

Jourova said the commission, along with EU states and the EU's police agency Europol, are gathering "internal intelligence to draw up assessments of the terrorist and right wing extremists threats."

It also follows a recent US intelligence brief that Russia gave far-right politicians cash, expensive gifts, electronic funds, and cryptocurrency. Some of those recipients include European think tanks and foundations in support of far-right nationalist parties.

The commission had announced at an earlier debate in Strasbourg it wants to see the US intelligence report.

That determination has cast a long shadow over more mainstream political groupings like the centre-right European People's Party, where some far-right politicians had in the past found refuge.

Among them is Italian politician and centre-right MEP Silvio Berlusconi whose close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin has come under increased scrutiny.

In a leaked audio clip published by Italian media outlet LaPress, the three-time prime minister can be heard saying he had rekindled his relationship Putin.

"For my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter," Berlusconi said in the audio clip.

"I replied with bottles of Lambrusco and an equally very sweet letter," he said.

"Russian ministers have said on many occasions that we are at war with them because we are providing weapons and funding to Ukraine," he added.

Following the publication of the audio, Forza Italia said the statements were in fact referring to previous contacts with the Kremlin.

EU sanctions have also been slapped on the import of Russian vodka, posing questions on whether the gift may have fallen foul of the rules.

"Implementation of the sanctions is the responsibility of the member states," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels when queried about vodka.

But Berlusconi and his Forza Italia party are also currently forming a government with the far-right Brothers of Italy under the likely premiership of Georgia Meloni.

The alliance between conservatives and the far-right has since riled other political parties in the European Parliament.

Iratxe García Pérez, who leads the centre-left Socialists, described such alliances as "whitewashing."

"The problem is that extreme right wing populism undermines institutions," she said.

"A parliamentary majority does not justify laws that persecute minorities, violate their rights, and undermines the legal framework," she said.

The remarks were also geared towards Sweden, whose new three-party government agreed to demands against migration made by the far-right election winner Sweden Democrats.

This includes cutting the UN quota to resettle recognised refugees from 5,000 a year to 900.

Tomas Tobe, a centre-right Swedish MEP, said that criticism against the new government were unjustified.

"You need to accept the outcome of the elections in Sweden," he said.

Tobe heads the European Parliament's committee on development. He is also spearheading key policy on EU-wide asylum and migration reform.

Sweden is set to take over the six-month rotating EU presidency in January.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians
  2. Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy

Feature

Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy

EUobserver spoke with several business figures and all confirmed they voted for Georgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy because it promised stability, less bureaucracy and tax cuts. Matteo Salvini's anti-EU rhetoric scared them, while they trust Meloni has "more common sense".

MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

MEPs criticised the EU Commission for what they see as the executive not being tough enough on the government of Viktor Orbán, as Hungary's parliament passed new legislation as part of a deal with the EU executive.

EU adding Bahamas to tax-haven blacklist

The EU is adding Anguilla, the Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands to its blacklist of tax-havens, in what some have called a "fig-leaf" exercise.

News in Brief

  1. Ukrainians win 2022 Sakharov Prize
  2. EU countries divided over new EU elections rules
  3. Timmermans 'disgusted' by Hungary minister's Moscow trip
  4. EU leaders to threaten Belarus with more sanctions
  5. EU to provide military training to Ukraine
  6. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  7. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  8. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU gathering intelligence on right-wing extremist threats
  2. Why are EU countries leaving the Energy Charter Treaty?
  3. The EU should stop exporting its plastic waste, period
  4. A 'silent pandemic' the EU is not prepared for
  5. Polarising opinion: is optimism about polarisation in Europe warranted?
  6. EU wants to redirect €40bn to help families, firms pay energy bills
  7. France and Germany seek EU ban on killing male chicks
  8. Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us