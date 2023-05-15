Tuesday

16th May 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub

  • Danske Bank scandal in 2018 was largest in EU history (Photo: Jorge Láscar)

By

Listen to article

Detailed plans are taking shape for the EU's new anti-money laundering agency.

It's to have 150 staff in its first year of operation, growing to 300-350 in the subsequent two years, "before reaching probably 400 in cruising regime," the European Commission said in a memo to EU ambassadors dated 10 May and seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It'll be housed in a 10,000 square-metre office with a "very large meeting room" at its heart "with a table accommodating at least 50 persons at the front row, at least 60 persons at the second row, and 30-40 seats on the side".

And its brains will be buried in a beehive of some 30 entirely separate and highly secure offices, each one housing a financial-intelligence sleuth posted from one of the 27 EU capitals.

"FIU (financial-intelligence unit) delegates will deal with sensitive information coming from their own FIU and they are bound by national confidentiality rules," the memo said.

But they will also mix in three "secure and isolated" rooms, "where several [FIU] analysts can meet in parallel, with access to the data of joint analysis and analytical software", the memo added.

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), first proposed in 2021, is designed to stop the kind of scandal that saw Denmark's flagship lender, Danske Bank, hammered for handling some €200bn of illicit Russian money five years ago.

Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, German, and Swedish banks have also been caught up in smaller fiascoes in recent years.

AMLA's ultimate tasks are to be decided in three-way talks between the Commission, the European Parliament, and EU countries, which began on 11 May and aim to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

But banking supervision aside, the AMLA could also end up handling EU financial-sanctions enforcement as well as oversight of crypto-currency and non-fungible token assets.

The 400-strong staff also indicates the growing level of EU ambition.

When the Danske Bank scandal broke in 2018, the EU had three banking supervisory bodies — the European Banking Authority and European Securities and Markets Authority in Paris and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority in Frankfurt.

But these had just two members of staff between them working directly on anti-money laundering at the time.

The application process for EU countries keen to host the AMLA is also due to start any day now, the EU Commission said, and to be completed before the EU elections in mid-2024.

Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Spain have already voiced interest.

The criteria for selection included in the EU Commission memo included normal issues, such as proximity to airports and hotels, as well as multilingual schools for staff children and local job opportunities for spouses.

They included "geographic balance", putting larger candidates, which already host two or more other EU agencies, at a disadvantage.

But they also included questions such as whether host states would be willing to cover the rent of the massive office "indefinitely", giving richer applicants an edge.

And, given the nature of AMLA's work, criteria also covered "quality of the national AML framework", as based on evaluations by the Financial Action Taskforce, an intergovernmental body in Paris, casting doubt on Austria and Luxembourg's pitch, given their deeply entrenched reputations as dirty-money sumps.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Swedish bank joins list of EU dirty money scandals
  2. Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more
  3. Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium
  4. New measures to shield the EU against money laundering
MEPs push for world's toughest rules on AI

The aim is "to avoid a controlled society based on AI, instead to make AI support more freedom and human development, not a securitarian nightmare" a key MEP on the file said.

Latest News

  1. Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub
  2. EU: Wage-earners will 'bear brunt' of inflation in 2023
  3. An open manifesto for a post-growth EU
  4. ECB too lax in supervising credit risk, auditors find
  5. Joseph Stiglitz: 'Excessive zeal' of central banks on inflation
  6. Keeping China at arm's length is in focus This WEEK
  7. Editor's weekly digest: Thanks for responding
  8. Majority of EU states in 2022 did not resettle a single refugee

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  2. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us