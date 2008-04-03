Ad
Greece gave the green light to only 0.04% of asylum requests in 2007 - many are from worn-torn Iraq (Photo: Jan Oberg)

Greece under fire over refugee treatment

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Greece is facing growing pressure over the way it treats asylum seekers arriving to its territory, with a group of 63 refugee-assisting organizations urging all EU capitals to immediately suspend transfers of applicants to the Mediterranean country.

On Thursday (3 April), the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) issued open letters to EU governments as well as the European Commission, calling for the red light until Greece fully complies with EU and international law.

