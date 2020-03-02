Greece calls EU talks as migrant numbers grow

Some 13,000 people were waiting to cross into Greece from Turkey on Saturday evening (29 February), prompting Greece to close the border and call for EU talks.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM), a UN agency, saw the migrants "at the formal border crossing points at Pazarkule and Ipsala and multiple informal border crossings, in groups of between several dozen and more than 3,000" it said in a statement.

"The number of migrants moving ... towards the border grew th...