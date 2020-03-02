Ad
"A situation like 2015 must never be repeated," Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said (Photo: Reuters)

Greece calls EU talks as migrant numbers grow

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some 13,000 people were waiting to cross into Greece from Turkey on Saturday evening (29 February), prompting Greece to close the border and call for EU talks.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM), a UN agency, saw the migrants "at the formal border crossing points at Pazarkule and Ipsala and multiple informal border crossings, in groups of between several dozen and more than 3,000" it said in a statement.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

