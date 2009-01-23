Friction between Czechs, French over Guantanamo

EU diplomats on Thursday (22 January) were at odds over how to deal with president Barack Obama's swift move on closing Guantanamo Bay, with only Portugal pushing for a response, an internal paper seen by EUobserver reads.

Frictions between France and the Czech Republic, as former and current EU presidencies, on how to deal with the Guantanamo issue can be read in the brief description of the bloc's ambassadors meeting preparing the foreign ministers council on Monday (26 January).

<...