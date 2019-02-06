Golden EU passports more risky than indicated

The EU substantially watered down its recent warning on golden passport schemes, an investigation has shown.
The European Commission published a report on 23 January on the "security, money laundering, tax evasion and corruption" risks associated with the schemes.
But it...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
