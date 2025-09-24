Ad
Some civil society working on asylum and migration rights have faced legal and bureaucratic restrictions, as well as online and physical attacks (Photo: Amira)

EU Commission promises more NGO support as civil space shrinks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is promising greater support for civil society groups under threat, as part of a new strategy set to be unveiled before the end of the year.

"Civil society organisations are increasingly facing barriers, suffering from threats and attacks and struggling to access funding," said Irena Moozova, a senior European Commission official.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

