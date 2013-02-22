Ad
euobserver
The industry committee's opinion on data protection was adopted by 33 votes in favour, 24 against and one abstention (Photo: Bombardier)

Euro-deputies weaken data protection law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A handful of euro-deputies in the industry committee (Itre) have introduced industry-backed amendments that weaken a draft EU regulation on protecting people's private data on the Internet.

The amendments reworded a number of definitions that would exempt the content industry from having to obtain the consent of people they want to profile for marketing purposes.

“The effect of the adopted text would be to effectively rip up decades of privacy legislation in Europe, undermining tr...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs copy-pasting amendments from US lobbyists
euobserver

