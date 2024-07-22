Ad
Finnish MEP Aura Salla used to be Meta's top lobbyist in Brussels, posing questions on where her loyalties lie (Photo: epp.org)

How much income did wealthiest new MEPs declare?

by Andrew Rettman & Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,
An Italian general made a fortune from a gay-bashing book, while a Greek male model earned tens of thousands eating bugs on TV, but new MEPs' values and dignity aside, some financial declarations also raised red flags on lobbying. 

EUobserver examined 400 financial disclosure documents, which MEPs must provide for 2021 to 2023 for the sake of transparency...

