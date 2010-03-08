Daylight shooting in EU capital raises alarm

A shocking killing in an expat enclave in Brussels and another mugging outside the European Parliament have reinforced a feeling among EU workers that the city is becoming more dangerous.

A 46-year-old Belgian mother of three was on Friday (5 March) killed by a shot to the head at the wheel of her Renault Clio in an attempted carjacking on Avenue Brugmann in Uccle, a wealthy district in the EU capital which is home to one of the highest concentrations of personnel from the EU institutio...