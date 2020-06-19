Ad
euobserver
Andrej Babis (l) is the billionaire prime minister of the Czech Republic (Photo: Council of the European Union)

MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A group of MEPs who traveled to the Czech Republic earlier this year to verify the correct spending of EU funds received numerous death threats, with one having to get police protection for his entire family.

The threats followed statements by prime minister Andrej Babis, who described the two Czech MEPs in the group as national traitors.

Babis is suspected of cheating the EU taxpayer out of millions in an on-going case linked to Agrofert, one of the country's largest corporation...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Babis unmoved by EU scam allegations
MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
Questions for Czech PM Babis on Agrofert
Andrej Babis (l) is the billionaire prime minister of the Czech Republic (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections