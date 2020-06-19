MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'

A group of MEPs who traveled to the Czech Republic earlier this year to verify the correct spending of EU funds received numerous death threats, with one having to get police protection for his entire family.
The threats followed statements by prime minister Andrej Babis, who described the two Czech MEPs in the group as national traitors.
Babis is suspected of cheating the EU taxpayer out of millions in an on-going case linked to Agrofert, one of the country's largest corporation...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.