MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'

A group of MEPs who traveled to the Czech Republic earlier this year to verify the correct spending of EU funds received numerous death threats, with one having to get police protection for his entire family.

The threats followed statements by prime minister Andrej Babis, who described the two Czech MEPs in the group as national traitors.

Babis is suspected of cheating the EU taxpayer out of millions in an on-going case linked to Agrofert, one of the country's largest corporation...