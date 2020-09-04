Ad
Austrian activist Max Schrems says US electronic service providers have no intention of following the EU court judgement (Photo: Institute of Network Cultures/ Max Schrems)

US firms ignoring EU court ruling on data, Schrems warns

Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Big US firms are ignoring the recent landmark EU court ruling on data-sharing because of weak EU enforcement, warned privacy campaigner Max Schrems.

The Austrian activist has for the past decade fought for data protection rights of EU citizens, forcing the European Union to scrap two data transfer deals with Washington - broadly due to US-led snooping.

On Thursday (3 September), Schrems told the European Parliament big US electronic service providers will continue to harvest the d...

Digital

