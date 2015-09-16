Ad
euobserver
Judges in Luxembourg said Germany was right to cut off payments for the Swedish mother and her family (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

EU court curbs welfare rights

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU judges have tightened rules on welfare for non-nationals in a move welcomed by the British government.

The Court of Justice in Luxembourg, on Tuesday (15 September), said host countries can stop welfare payments to people from other EU states even if they’ve spent some time working in the host country.

It said if they’ve worked for less than one year, but then stop work and stop looki...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Britain's EU vote to ask 'remain or leave?'
British EU welfare plan gets cool reception
Judges in Luxembourg said Germany was right to cut off payments for the Swedish mother and her family (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections