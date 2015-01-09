Debate intensifies on stuck EU counter-terrorism bill

Debate has intensified on the European Parliament's handling of a controversial bill on tracking terrorists following the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris earlier this week.
Sceptical MEPs remain defiant, arguing the proposal - which collects people's flight details throughout the EU - risks eroding civil liberties without providing proof the system would stop terrorist attacks.
“We need to talk about the problems investigators are having in connecting the dots and the information th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
