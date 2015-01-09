Ad
euobserver
The European commission wants a data sharing agreement on passenger flight details for the EU (Photo: angeloangelo)

Debate intensifies on stuck EU counter-terrorism bill

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Debate has intensified on the European Parliament's handling of a controversial bill on tracking terrorists following the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris earlier this week.

Sceptical MEPs remain defiant, arguing the proposal - which collects people's flight details throughout the EU - risks eroding civil liberties without providing proof the system would stop terrorist attacks.

“We need to talk about the problems investigators are having in connecting the dots and the information th...

