Merkel and Hollande held a bilateral meeting in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel to seek intelligence rule book with US

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

France and Germany plan to negotiate an agreement with the US on the work of intelligence agencies, as the latest revelations of snooping by US security dominated day one of the EU's October summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French counterpart Francois Hollande set a December deadline to agree “frameworks for co-operation” with Washington, in a bid to "rebuild trust."

Reports in German media earlier this week suggested that the US National Security Agency (NSA) tapped t...

