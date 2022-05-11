Ad
French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield has been leading European Parliament scrutiny of Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary turned into 'hybrid regime', MEPs say

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary has turned into a "hybrid regime of electoral autocracy", a draft report by a European Parliament committee states.

The draft report presented in the civil liberties committee by French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield.

Countries are described as hybrid regimes when they combine democratic traits, such as elections, with autocratic ones, such as abuse of...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

