Ad
euobserver
Croatia became the 28th member of the European Union on 1 July (Photo: European Parliament)

Battle with Brussels is risky for Croatia PM

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Davor Stier, Brussels,

As the European Commission announced on Wednesday (17 September) the activation of sanctions against the newest EU member state, Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic found himself politically isolated in the confrontation with Brussels.

In the quest to defend a law limiting the implementation of the European Arrest Warrant, he ended up in a confrontation with a formidable front of old and new opponents which can cost him his political life.

Milanovic has never had public supp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Croatia on EU collision course over arrest warrant
EU tells Croatia to change law or face sanctions
Croatia to face EU fine after 'abusing' trust
Croatia becomes 28th EU member state
Croatia became the 28th member of the European Union on 1 July (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections