Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers still face harsh conditions in EU member states (Photo: European Commission)

EU to set up asylum agency

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (18 February) proposed the setting up of a regulatory agency on asylum to help EU countries dealing with big influxes of refugees with on-call support teams and transfer of asylum seekers to other member states.

The 'European Asylum Support Office' would be set up in 2010 if member states and EU parliament agree by the end of this year. It would have no decision-making powers and act as a regulatory agency, EU justice and home affairs commissioner Ja...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Asylum seekers still face harsh conditions in EU member states (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections