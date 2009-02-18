EU to set up asylum agency

The European Commission on Wednesday (18 February) proposed the setting up of a regulatory agency on asylum to help EU countries dealing with big influxes of refugees with on-call support teams and transfer of asylum seekers to other member states.

The 'European Asylum Support Office' would be set up in 2010 if member states and EU parliament agree by the end of this year. It would have no decision-making powers and act as a regulatory agency, EU justice and home affairs commissioner Ja...