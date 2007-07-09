Ad
Mr de Vries stepped down and has not been replaced for the post of EU anti-terror coordinator (Photo: European Commission)

EU in no hurry to appoint new anti-terror chief

by Lucia Kubosova,

Despite the recent car bomb plots in the UK and their alleged links to Al Qaida, the EU has not rushed to boost joint anti-terror activities or re-appoint its coordinator in the area following the departure in March of the bloc's first man to the job.

British officials are continuing in their investigations relating to car bombings at Glasgow Airport and the attempted bombings in central London late last month with at least one of the suspects thought to have been in recent contact with...

