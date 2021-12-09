Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron at the Berlaymont HQ. France's agriculture minister has already argued that the EU should 'export its standards, and stop having foreign standards imposed on its own single market' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

'Agriculture as sovereignty' under the French EU presidency

Rule of Law
Green Economy
Opinion
by Nicolas Tenzer, Paris,

With less than one month to go until France's presidency of the Council of the European Union kicks off, Paris is being roundly criticised by some of its European counterparts for seeking to push back deadlines for free trade agreements with Chile and New Zealand.

While some EU countries seem in a hurry to conclude these agreements, in their haste they may not have fully measured the impact which poorly crafted agreements could have on European agriculture.

As France has made cle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of three official reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.

Related articles

MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal
How to 'Europeanise' the upcoming French EU presidency?
How Le Pen may beat Macron
Emmanuel Macron at the Berlaymont HQ. France's agriculture minister has already argued that the EU should 'export its standards, and stop having foreign standards imposed on its own single market' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is a foreign policy and security analyst and guest professor at Sciences-Po Paris. He is the author of three official reports to the French government and the author of 22 books.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections