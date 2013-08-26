Ad
euobserver
Croatia faces possible EU sanctions less than two months after joining the bloc (Photo: JasonParis)

Croatia on EU collision course over arrest warrant

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission is on collision course with Croatia after the EU's newest member state ignored demands to scrap laws exempting crimes committed during the Communist era and war crimes from the scope of the European Arrest Warrant.

Croatia became the 28th EU member state when it joined the bloc on 1 July.

Just three days prior to their accession date the Croatian parliament adopted changes exempting all crimes committed before 2002 from the scope of its implementation of t...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Croatia faces possible EU sanctions less than two months after joining the bloc (Photo: JasonParis)

Rule of Law

