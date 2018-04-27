EU's 'Malta problem' puts free press at risk

No amount of fine talk will undo Malta's harm to free press in the EU if those who ordered Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder are not caught.
That is the message from EU politicians at work on the case, in which Malta's best known journalist was killed by a car bomb and in which little progress has been made after six months of Maltese police work.
That is also the message from global journalist groups, such as Reporters ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.