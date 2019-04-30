Ad
euobserver
The Catalan politicians were banned from running in European Parliament elections because they have not lived in Spain for the past two years and because they did not show up for trial (Photo: Premsa SantCugat)

Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, BARCELONA,

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his cabinet members have been banned from running in the European Parliament elections next month, on the grounds that they are "fugitives" abroad.

The Spanish Central Electoral Board upheld a complaint from two right-wing parties - Partido Popular and Ciudadanos - arguing that the three candidates were "not eligible".

The ex-regional leader, Puigdemont, his former education mini...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership
Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders, looks for Puigdemont
Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected
Catalan independence trial is widening Spain's divides
The Catalan politicians were banned from running in European Parliament elections because they have not lived in Spain for the past two years and because they did not show up for trial (Photo: Premsa SantCugat)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections