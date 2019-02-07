'No real progress' on Eurogroup transparency

There is "no real progress" in attempts to make the Eurogroup more transparent, a member of the Dutch parliament told EUobserver.
"We are not making any headway with this file," said Renske Leijten, MP for the socialist party.
Almost a year ago, Leijten travelled to Brussels with two fellow Dutch MPs, to present Eurogroup president Mario Centeno with a list of recommendations to improve transparency.
They asked, on be...
