Migrants at the Filakio detention centre say they have no heating. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Amnesty: migrant abuse in Greece is 'humanitarian crisis'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The poor treatment of migrants and asylum seekers in Greece is a humanitarian disaster, says a report released on Wednesday (19 December) by Amnesty International.

“Greece’s failure to respect the rights of migrants and asylum-seekers is taking on the proportions of a humanitarian crisis,” said John Dalhuisen, Europe and Central Asia programme director at Amnesty International, in a statement.

The pro-rights NGO has documented cases where migrants attempting to cross the Evros riv...

Migrants at the Filakio detention centre say they have no heating. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

