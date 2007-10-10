Ad
EU criticises Sweden over transparency move

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has taken the first step of legal action against Sweden for having given public access to a confidential document – a move that could ultimately see Stockholm defending its traditional policy of transparency in EU courts.

Late last month the commission sent a formal letter to the Swedish authorities asking for explanation as to why environment group Greenpeace in 2005 got access to a document about a new type of genetically modified corn feed to be launched by Mo...

Tags

